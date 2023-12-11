Notice No. 20231211-28 Notice Date 11 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 100000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975238<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 767IIFCL38<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> IIFL-7.67%-8-12-38-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE787H08089<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 08/12/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AAA/STABLE ,IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.67 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 08/12/2024 To 08/12/2038<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 08/12/2038 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>