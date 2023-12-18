Notice No. 20231218-3 Notice Date 18 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Indian Railway Finance Corporation on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 298000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975248<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 767IRFC33<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> IRFC-7.67%-15-12-33-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE053F08346<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable,CRISIL AAA/STABLE,ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.67 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 15/10/2024 To 15/12/2033<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 15/12/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/12/2033 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>