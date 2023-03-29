Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23:18 2023-03-29 am EDT
415.85 INR   +1.97%
08:36aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of JM Financial Properties and Holdings Limited
PU
08:36aBse : Listing of new debt securities of JM Financial Home Loans Limited
PU
08:36aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Limited
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of JM Financial Home Loans Limited

03/29/2023 | 08:36am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230329-42 Notice Date 29 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of JM Financial Home Loans Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by JM Financial Home Loans Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974721<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

875JFHLL26<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

JFHLL-8.75%-28-6-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE01A207112<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA AA/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

8.75%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Monthly 28/04/2023 To 28/06/2026<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

28/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

28/06/2026<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.1 Lakh<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 29, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
