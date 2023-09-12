Notice No. 20230912-23 Notice Date 12 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of JM Financial Services Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by JM Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



Quantity<_o3a_p> 4900<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975066<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 9096JMFSL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> JMFSL-9.0964%-11-3-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE012I07041<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 11/09/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AA-<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.0964 % Annually 11/09/2024 To 11/03/2026<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 11/09/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 11/03/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>