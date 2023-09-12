|Notice No.
|20230912-28
|Notice Date
|12 Sep 2023
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Listing of new debt securities of Keertana Finserv Private Limited
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Keertana Finserv Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
5000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975064<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
1160KFPL25<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
KFPL-11.60%-11-5-25-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE0NES07048<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
ICRA BBB/Stable<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
11.60 % <_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
Monthly 11/10/2023 To 11/05/2025<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
11/09/2023 <_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
11/05/2025 <_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Rupal Khandelwal
Deputy General Manager
September 12,2023
<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 12:29:05 UTC.