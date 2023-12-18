Notice No. 20231218-21 Notice Date 18 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Keertana Finserv Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Keertana Finserv Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 11000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975222<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1160KFL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KFSL-11.60%-28-11-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0NES07071 (Further Listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA BBB (Stable)<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 11.60 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 28/12/2023 To 28/11/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 15/12/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 28/11/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>