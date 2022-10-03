Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-03 am EDT
602.05 INR   -0.64%
08:44aBse : Listing of new securities of Zuari Industries Ltd
PU
08:34aBse : Listing of Securities of 7NR Retail Ltd
PU
08:14aBse : Membership of Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) segment of BSE
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited

10/03/2022 | 08:44am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221003-33 Notice Date 03 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

2250<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974259<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

KMIL27922<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

KMIL-GSEC-27-8-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE975F07HS8<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL PP MLD AAA r/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

Market Linked <_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Cumulative 27/08/2024<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

27/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

27/08/2024<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

October 3, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
