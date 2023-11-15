Notice No. 20231115-18 Notice Date 15 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 5000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975111<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 804KMIL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KMIL-8.0359%-6-10-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE975F07IM9 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 13/11/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable, ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100575.5325<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.0359 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 27/09/2024 To 06/10/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 06/10/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 7500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975082<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 797KMIL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KMIL-7.97%-5-5-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE975F07IK3 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 13/11/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/Stable, ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100920.3372<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.9712% <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 18/09/2024 To 05/05/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 05/05/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 17500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975199<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 81929KMIL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KMIL-8.1929%-28-1-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE975F07IP2<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 13/11/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL-AAA/STABLE, ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100010.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.1929 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 13/11/2024 To 28/01/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 28/01/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>