Notice No. 20231113-27 Notice Date 13 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 60000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975195<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 809KMPL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KMPL-8.09%-9-11-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE916DA7SL3 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/Stable, ICRA AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 39,270 units - Rs.1,00,000/-<_o3a_p> 230 units - Rs.1,00,030/-<_o3a_p> 11000 units - Rs.1,00,090/-<_o3a_p> 2500 units - Rs.1,00,005/- <_o3a_p> 7000 units - Rs.1,00,100/-<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.09 % Annually 09/11/2024 To 09/11/2026<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 09/11/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 09/11/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>