Notice No. 20231218-32 Notice Date 18 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 40000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975249<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 820KMPL28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KMPL-8.20%-15-12-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE916DA7SM1<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 15/12/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable,ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 12,000 units @ Rs 1,00,000/-<_o3a_p> 5,000 units @ Rs 1,00,030/-<_o3a_p> 20,500 units @ Rs 1,00,010/-<_o3a_p> 2,500 units @ Rs 1,00,110/-<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.20 % Annually 15/12/2024 To 15/12/2028<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 15/12/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/12/2028 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>