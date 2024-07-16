Notice No. 20240716-17 Notice Date 16 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 35000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975828<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 808KMPL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KMPL-8.08%-21-10-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE916DA7SV2<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL-AAA/STABLE,ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 15/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.08 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 21/10/2024 To 21/10/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 21/10/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 20000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975404<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 823KMPL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KMPL-8.23%-21-12-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE916DA7SP4 (Further Listing under same ISIN )<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL-AAA/STABLE,ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 103495.62<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 15/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.23 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 21/12/2024 To 21/12/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 21/12/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>