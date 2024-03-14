Notice No. 20240314-52 Notice Date 14 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Krazybee Services Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 3500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975492<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 12KSPL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KSPL-12%-13-9-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE07HK07700<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 13/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 12 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 13/03/2025 To 13/09/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 13/09/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>