Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Krazybee Services Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 3295<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975600<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 125KSPL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> KSPL-12.5%-19-10-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE07HK07718<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 12.5 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 18/05/2024 To 19/10/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 19/04/2024<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/10/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>