Notice No. 20240318-30 Notice Date 18 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of LUFFY 02 2024 Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by LUFFY 02 2024 on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 858120393<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 100000<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975504<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1075LUF25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> LUF-10.75%-17-11-25-PTC<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0U7S15011<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A+(SO)<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 10.75 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 17/04/2024 To 17/11/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 13/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/11/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>