NOTICES
Notice No. 20231221-27 Notice Date 21 Dec 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of MAS Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by MAS Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

2500<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

975236<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

1075MFSL29<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

MFSL-10.75%-8-7-29-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE348L08108 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE A+/Positive<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

21/12/2023 <_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

10.75 % Monthly 31/12/2023 To 08/07/2029<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

31/12/2023 <_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

08/07/2029 <_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>


The trading members may also note as under:

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.

b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.

c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Deputy General Manager

December 21,2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2023 12:31:38 UTC.