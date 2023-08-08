Notice No. 20230808-48 Notice Date 08 Aug 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of MUTHOOT FINCORP LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by MUTHOOT FINCORP LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 5000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975010<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1005MFL29<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> MFL-10.05%-31-5-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE549K08426<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 04/08/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 10.05 % Monthly <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 31/08/2023 To 31/05/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 31/05/2029 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>