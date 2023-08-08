BSE : Listing of new debt securities of MUTHOOT FINCORP LIMITED
NOTICES
Notice No.
20230808-48
Notice Date
08 Aug 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Debt
Subject
Listing of new debt securities of MUTHOOT FINCORP LIMITED
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by MUTHOOT FINCORP LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
5000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975010<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
1005MFL29<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
MFL-10.05%-31-5-29-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE549K08426<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
04/08/2023<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CRISIL AA-/Stable<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
10.05 % Monthly <_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
31/08/2023 To 31/05/2029<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
31/05/2029 <_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.
