    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:48:31 2023-02-24 am EST
438.70 INR   -1.75%
02:37aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Redington Limited
PU
02/23Bse : SAT Order in the matter of GDR issue of Zenith Birla (India) Ltd.
PU
02/23Bse : SAT Order in the matter of Soma Textiles & Industries Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

02/24/2023 | 04:47am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230224-6 Notice Date 24 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

3615<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974617<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

78MTNL33<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

MTNL-7.8%-24-2-33-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE153A08139<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE AAA(CE), IND AAA(CE)/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.8%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Half Yearly 24/08/2023 To 24/02/2033<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

24/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

24/02/2033<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

N.A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

February 23, 2023<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
