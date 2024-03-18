Notice No. 20240318-20 Notice Date 18 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 100000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975350<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 825MMFS27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> MMFSL-8.25%-25-3-27-NCD<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE774D07VE1 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 14/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable,IND AAA/stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100915.1690<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.25 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 29/01/2025 To 25/03/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 25/03/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>