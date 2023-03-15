Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-15 am EDT
451.35 INR   +1.50%
08:30aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Manappuram Finance Limited
PU
07:40aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Airan Limited
PU
07:10aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for LOTUS CHOCOLATE COMPANY LTD.
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Manappuram Finance Limited

03/15/2023 | 08:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230315-25 Notice Date 15 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Manappuram Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Manappuram Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

110000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974661<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

922MFL33<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

MFL-9.22%-13-3-33-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE522D07CC8<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AA/Stable,CARE AA/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

9.22%p.a<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Annually 13/03/2024 To 13/03/2033<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

13/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

13/03/2033<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.1 Lakh<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 15, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 12:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
