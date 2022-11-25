Advanced search
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Manappuram Home Finance Limited

11/25/2022 | 07:34am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221125-34 Notice Date 25 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Manappuram Home Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Manappuram Home Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974383<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

MHFL211122<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

MHFL-GSEC-21-11-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE360T07108<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE PP-MLD AA<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

Market Linked <_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Cumulative 21/11/2024<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

21/11/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

21/11/2024<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

November 25, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 12:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
