Notice No. 20240628-10 Notice Date 28 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Manba Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Manba Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 2000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975775<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1175MFL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> MFL-11.75%-26-6-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE939X07135<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE BBB+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 26/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 11.75 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 26/07/2024 To 26/06/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 26/06/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>