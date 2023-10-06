Notice No. 20231006-31 Notice Date 06 Oct 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 13000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975137<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 0MSFL25A<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> MSFL-ZC-5-10-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE138I08067<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IVR A/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 05/10/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 05/10/2025<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>