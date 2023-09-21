Notice No. 20230921-31 Notice Date 21 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 6000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975084<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 930MOFL33<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> MOFL-9.30%-16-9-33-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE01WN07102<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 18/09/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA/Stable,ICRA AA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.30 % Annually <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 18/09/2024 To 16/09/2033<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 16/09/2033 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>