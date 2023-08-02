Notice No. 20230802-4 Notice Date 02 Aug 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Muthoot Microfin Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Muthoot Microfin Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 7500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975004<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1075MML26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> MML-10.75%-01-8-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE046W07263<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 01/8/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A+/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 10.75 % Monthly 31/08/2023 <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 31/08/2023 To 01/08/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 01/08/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>