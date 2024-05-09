Notice No. 20240509-35 Notice Date 09 May 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 49635<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975648<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 771NEEPC34<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NEEPCO-7.71%-8-5-34-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE636F08074<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AA+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.71 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Half Yearly 08/11/2024 To 08/05/2034<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 08/05/2024<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 08/05/2034 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>