Subject Listing of new debt securities of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

355500<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974832<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

750NBRD26<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

NBRD-7.50%-31-8-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>

28/07/2023<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE261F08EA6(Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AAA/STABLE,ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

99858.70<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.50 % Annually <_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

31/08/2023 To 31/08/2026<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

31/08/2026 <_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>


The trading members may also note as under:

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.

b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.

c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Deputy General Manager

July 31,2023

