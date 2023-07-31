Notice No. 20230731-27 Notice Date 31 Jul 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 355500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974832<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 750NBRD26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NBRD-7.50%-31-8-26-PVT<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 28/07/2023<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE261F08EA6(Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/STABLE,ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 99858.70<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.50 % Annually <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 31/08/2023 To 31/08/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 31/08/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>