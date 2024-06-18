Notice No. 20240618-40 Notice Date 18 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 500000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975742<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 764NBRD29<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NBRD-7.64%-6-12-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE261F08EJ7<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AAA/STABLE ,IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 14/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.64 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 06/12/2024 To 06/12/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 06/12/2029<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>