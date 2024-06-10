Notice No. 20240610-46 Notice Date 10 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of NeoGrowth Credit Private Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by NeoGrowth Credit Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 2400<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975722<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1175NCP26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NCPL-11.75%-7-3-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE814O07527<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA LBBB+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 07/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 11.75 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Quarterly 07/09/2024 To 07/03/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 07/03/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>