BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited

Notice No. 20221116-35 Notice Date 16 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

Quantity<_o3a_p> 594<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974355<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> NWFL151122<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> NWFL-NIFTY50-15-5-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE918K07JB0<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL PP-MLD AA-r/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.1000000<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.1000000<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.1000000<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Cumulative 15/05/2026<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 15/11/2022<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/05/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> None, except in the case of Early Redemption Option<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under: <_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

November 16, 2022<_o3a_p>

