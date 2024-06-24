Notice No. 20240624-20 Notice Date 24 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of PLUM25-1 Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by PLUM25-1 on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 2163052042<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 100000<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975757<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 942PLM2527<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> PLUM25-9.42%-20-10-27-PTC<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0Y3215015<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AA+(SO)<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 19/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.42 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 20/07/2024 To 20/10/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 20/10/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>