Notice No. 20240703-17 Notice Date 03 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of PLUM25-3 Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by PLUM25-3 on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975798<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 910PM25326<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> PLM253-9.10%-25-12-26-PTC<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0YNM15018<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AA+ (SO) Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 6018729.35<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 6018729.35<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 6018729.35<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 28/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.10 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 25/08/2024 To 25/12/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 25/12/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>