Notice No. 20231013-6 Notice Date 13 Oct 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 225000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975152<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 770PGCIL33<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> PGCIL-7.70%-12-10-33-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE752E08718<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 12/10/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA, CRISIL AAA, ICRA AAA<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.70 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 12/10/2024 To 12/10/2033<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 12/10/2033 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>