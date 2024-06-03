Notice No. 20240603-18 Notice Date 03 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Power Finance Corporation Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Power Finance Corporation Ltd on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 317800<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975697<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 744PFCL34<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> PFCL-7.44%-15-7-34-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE134E08NA9<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/stable, ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 31/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.44 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 31/05/2025 To 15/07/2034<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/07/2034<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>