Notice No. 20231213-10 Notice Date 13 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of REC LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by REC LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 103300<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975241<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 779RL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> RECL-7.79%-29-11-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE020B08ET5<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AAA/STABLE,IND AAA/ STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.79 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 30/11/2024 To 29/11/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 12/12/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 29/11/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 353940<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975242<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 767RL38<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> RECL-7.67%-30-11-38-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE020B08EU3<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AAA/ STABLE,IND AAA/ STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.67 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 30/11/2024 To 30/11/2038<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 12/12/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 30/11/2038 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>