BSE : Listing of new debt securities of REC Limited
July 19, 2024 at 07:18 am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No.
20240719-12
Notice Date
19 Jul 2024
Category
Company related
Segment
Debt
Subject
Listing of new debt securities of REC Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by REC Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
300000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975835<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
756RECL27<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
RECL-7.56%-31-8-27-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE020B08FF1<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE AAA, ICRA AAA, IND AAA<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>
18/07/2024<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
7.56 % p.a.<_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
Annually 31/08/2024 To 31/08/2027<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
31/08/2027<_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
300000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975836<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
745RECL35<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
RECL-7.45%-31-8-35-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE020B08FG9<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE AAA, ICRA AAA, IND AAA<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>
18/07/2024<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
7.45 % p.a.<_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
Annually 31/08/2024 To 31/08/2035<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
31/08/2035<_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.
