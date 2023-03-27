Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22:48 2023-03-27 am EDT
412.45 INR   -3.06%
09:48aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of DBL Infra Assets Pvt. Ltd.
PU
09:48aBse : Listing of new securities of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd
PU
09:48aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Aye Finance Pvt Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited

03/27/2023 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230327-47 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

20000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974705<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

1075RGWSP26<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

RGWSPL-10.75%-20-3-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE0CJZ08027<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AA/POSITIVE<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

10.75%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Half Yearly 29/09/2023 To 20/03/2026<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

23/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

20/03/2026<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Ms. Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 27, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 13:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:48aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of DBL Infra Assets Pvt. Ltd.
PU
09:48aBse : Listing of new securities of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd
PU
09:48aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Aye Finance Pvt Ltd
PU
09:38aBse : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Sintex Industries Limited
PU
09:38aBse : Listing of new debt securities of STANDARD CHARTERED CAPITAL LIMITED
PU
09:38aBse : Listing of new debt securities of SHRI VASUPRADA PLANTATIONS LIMITED
PU
09:38aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Resco Global Wind Services Private Limited
PU
08:08aBse : Listing of Units of SBI FMP Series 80 (366 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
07:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Ambit Finvest Private Limited
PU
07:08aBse : Listing of New Securities of PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 55 872 M 678 M 678 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 425,45 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-21.92%700
CME GROUP INC.9.15%66 031
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 487
ASX LIMITED-3.85%8 406
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.77%8 200
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-22.76%4 505
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer