Notice No. 20231113-31 Notice Date 13 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of SANSAR TRUST NOV 2023 II Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by SANSAR TRUST NOV 2023 II on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 926900778<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975196<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 875SN23II28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> STN23II-8.75%-17-3-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0RVR15014<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 08/11/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA(SO)<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.75 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 17/12/2023 To 17/03/2028<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/03/2028 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p>



The trading members may also note as under:



a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.



b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.



c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.



https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx<_o3a_p>



In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.



Rupal Khandelwal



Deputy General Manager



November 13,2023



