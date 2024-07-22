Notice No. 20240722-37 Notice Date 22 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of SBFC Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by SBFC Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 20000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975839<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 9SBFC27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SBFC-9%-RESET RATE-18-7-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE423Y07112<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND AA-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 18/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 18/07/2025 To 18/07/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 18/07/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>