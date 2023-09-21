Notice No. 20230921-37 Notice Date 21 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of SHIVAM-II Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by SHIVAM-II on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 1600<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975085<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 12SII24<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SII-12%-15-11-24-PTC<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0R5R15012<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 15/09/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A-(SO)<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 119500.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 119500.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 119500.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 12 % Monthly 15/10/2023 To 15/11/2024<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 15/10/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/11/2024 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 119500.00<_o3a_p>