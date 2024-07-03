Notice No. 20240703-16 Notice Date 03 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of SHIVAM VI Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by SHIVAM VI on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 99999941<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 100000<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975795<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1150SVI25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SVI-11.50%-17-9-25-PTC<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0YD215012<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A (SO)<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 28/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 11.50 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 17/07/2024 To 17/09/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/09/2025<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>