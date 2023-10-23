Notice No. 20231023-27 Notice Date 23 Oct 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 2000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975161<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1310SHFL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SHFL-13.10%-19-4-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE526R07017<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND BBB/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 13.10 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 19/11/2023 To 19/04/2027 <_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 19/10/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/04/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> Put: As per IM<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>