  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:47 2023-01-24 am EST
537.15 INR   +1.41%
Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited
PU
Bse : Resumption of Trading in Debentures of Capsave Finance Pvt Ltd (Scrip Code 959910)
PU
Bse : Availability of HDFC LONG DURATION DEBT FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

01/24/2023 | 07:47am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230124-37 Notice Date 24 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Samvardhana Motherson International Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

60000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974555<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

815SMIL26<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

SMIL-8.15%-23-1-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE775A08089<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.100000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

8.15%p. a<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Annually 23/01/2024 To 23/01/2026<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

23/01/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

23/01/2026<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Ms. Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

January 24, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 12:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
