Notice No. 20231221-23 Notice Date 21 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Shriram Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Shriram Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 116400<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975258<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 925SFL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SFL-9.25%-19-12-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE721A07RU2<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 19/12/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.25 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 19/12/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/12/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 15100<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975259<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 923SFL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SFL-9.23%-18-5-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE721A07RV0<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 19/12/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA/Stable, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.23 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 19/12/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 18/05/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>