Notice No. 20240402-33 Notice Date 02 Apr 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Shriram Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Shriram Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 73300<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975295<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> SFLTBIL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SFL-T-BILL+SPREAD-29-4-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE721A07RW8 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA+/Stable, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> NA Annually 29/12/2024 To 29/04/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 28/03/2024<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 29/12/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 29/04/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>