Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Shriram Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
73300<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975295<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
SFLTBIL26<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
SFL-T-BILL+SPREAD-29-4-26-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE721A07RW8 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CRISIL AA+/Stable, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
NA Annually 29/12/2024 To 29/04/2026<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
28/03/2024<_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
29/12/2024 <_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
29/04/2026 <_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
April 02,2024
<_o3a_p>
