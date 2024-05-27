Notice No. 20240527-5 Notice Date 27 May 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Shriram Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Shriram Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 48200<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975259<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 923SFL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SFL-9.23%-18-5-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE721A07RV0 (Further Listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA/Stable, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 103955.0502<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 22/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.23 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 19/12/2024 To 18/05/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 18/05/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 42210<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975675<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 920SFL26A<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SFL-9.20%-22-5-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE721A07SB0<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA+/STABLE, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 22/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.20 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 22/05/2025 To 22/05/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 22/05/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 59600<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975676<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 920SFL29<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SFL-9.20%-22-5-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE721A07SA2<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA+/STABLE, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 22/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.20 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 22/05/2025 To 22/05/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 22/05/2029<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>