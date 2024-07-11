Notice No. 20240711-4 Notice Date 11 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 5500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975811<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1075SSF26B<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SSFL-10.75%-10-7-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE572J07729<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 10/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 10.75 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 10/08/2024 To 10/07/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 10/07/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>