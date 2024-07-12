Notice No. 20240712-5 Notice Date 12 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of State Bank Of India Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by State Bank Of India on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 1000000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975815<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 736SBI39<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SBI-7.36%-11-7-39-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE062A08439<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA,CRISIL AAA<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 11/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.36 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 11/07/2025 To 11/07/2039<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 11/07/2039<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>