  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:21:07 2023-03-10 am EST
450.45 INR   -1.57%
03:14aBse : Listing of new debt securities of State Bank of India,
PU
02:24aBse : Listing of New Securities of Bazel International Ltd.
PU
02:04aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for VRL LOGISTICS LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of State Bank of India,

03/10/2023 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230310-14 Notice Date 10 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of State Bank of India,
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by State Bank of India, on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

3717<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974646<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

825SBOIPER<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

SBI-8.25%-PERPETUAL-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE062A08363<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AA+/STABLE, CARE AA+/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

8.25%p. a<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Annually 09/03/2024 To 31/12/2999<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

09/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

31/12/2999<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

CALL 09/03/2033 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Ms. Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 10, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 61 995 M 756 M 756 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
EV / Sales 2024 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 457,65 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-16.01%756
CME GROUP INC.8.18%65 440
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.21%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.99%8 613
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.90%7 761
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.10%4 539