BSE : Listing of new debt securities of State Bank of India,

Notice No. 20230310-14 Notice Date 10 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of State Bank of India, Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by State Bank of India, on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 3717<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974646<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 825SBOIPER<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> SBI-8.25%-PERPETUAL-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE062A08363<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA+/STABLE, CARE AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.10000000<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.10000000<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.10000000<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.25%p. a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 09/03/2024 To 31/12/2999<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 09/03/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 31/12/2999<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> CALL 09/03/2033 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under: <_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Ms. Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 10, 2023<_o3a_p>