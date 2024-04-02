|Notice No.
|20240402-3
|Notice Date
|02 Apr 2024
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Listing of new debt securities of TruCap Finance Limited
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by TruCap Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
800<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975563<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
13TFL27<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
TFL-13%-28-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE615R07083<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
28/03/2024 <_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE BBB/Positive<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
13 % <_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
Quarterly 28/06/2024 To 28/03/2027<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
28/03/2027 <_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
800<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975564<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
1310TFL29<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
TFL-13.10%-28-9-29-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE615R07091<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
28/03/2024 <_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE BBB/Positive<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
13.10 % <_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
Quarterly 28/06/2024 To 28/09/2029<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
28/09/2029 <_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Rupal Khandelwal
Deputy General Manager
April 02,2024
