Notice No. 20240806-25 Notice Date 06 Aug 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Tyger Capital Private Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Tyger Capital Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975880<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 99TCPL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> TCPL-9.9%-2-8-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE01EQ07129<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 02/08/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.9 % p.a.<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 01/08/2025 To 02/08/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 02/08/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> Put Option : 02/02/2026 30 days prior to relevant Put option date<_o3a_p> Call Option : 02/02/2026 30 days prior to relevant Call option date<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975881<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 99TCPL27A<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> TCPL-9.9%-02-08-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE01EQ07111<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 02/08/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.9 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 01/08/2025 To 02/08/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 02/08/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> Put Option : 31/07/2026 30 days prior to relevant Put option date<_o3a_p> Call Option : 31/07/2026 30 days prior to relevant Call option date<_o3a_p>



